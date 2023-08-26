Tamil Nadu: 10 killed, 20 injured as massive fire erupts in stationary coach; ex-gratia announced1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 07:51 AM IST
Massive fire in Tamil Nadu coach, fire personnel battling to extinguish blaze.
At least 8 persons died and 20 injured after a fire that broke out inside a stationary train compartment in Madurai railway station in the wee hour of Saturday. The Southern Railway said that an "illegal gas cylinder" caused the fire.
As per the Southern Railway release, the fire broke out at 5.15 am on Saturday and the Fire service personnel who arrived at the spot half an hour later put down the blaze by 7.15 am.
"This is a private party coach that was attached at Nagercoil Junction yesterday (Aug 25) by train no. 16730 (Punalur-Madurai Exp). Party coach was detached and kept at Madurai Stabling line. The passengers in the private party coach have illegally smuggled gas cylinder and this has caused the fire. Many passengers had got out of the coach on noticing fire. Some passengers had got down at platform itself," the release said.
As per PTI report, the passengers of the "private party coach" had arrived from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.
(More details awaited)