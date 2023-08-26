At least 8 persons died and 20 injured after a fire that broke out inside a stationary train compartment in Madurai railway station in the wee hour of Saturday. The Southern Railway said that an "illegal gas cylinder" caused the fire.

Madurai District Collector MS Sangeetha told reporters that 55 people have been rescued and as of now we have retrieved nine bodies. “Today early morning at 5:30 am there was a fire accident in the coach which was halted here at Madurai railway station...They were pilgrims & were travelling from Uttar Pradesh. This morning when they tried to make coffee & tried to lit the gas stove, there was a cylinder blast. 55 people have been rescued & as of now, we have retrieved nine bodies...Rescue operation is underway…," she told reporters.

As per the Southern Railway release, the fire broke out at 5.15 am on Saturday and the Fire service personnel who arrived at the spot half an hour later put down the blaze by 7.15 am.

"This is a private party coach that was attached at Nagercoil Junction yesterday (Aug 25) by train no. 16730 (Punalur-Madurai Exp). Party coach was detached and kept at Madurai Stabling line. The passengers in the private party coach have illegally smuggled gas cylinder and this has caused the fire. Many passengers had got out of the coach on noticing fire. Some passengers had got down at platform itself," the release said.

As per PTI report, the passengers of the "private party coach" had arrived from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.