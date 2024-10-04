Southwest Air Rises After Billionaire Gangwal Buys $108 Million of Shares

Southwest Airlines Co. shares are climbing after board member and billionaire co-founder of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., Rakesh Gangwal, purchased about $107 million worth of the company’s stock, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings on Thursday.

Bloomberg
Published4 Oct 2024, 12:37 AM IST
Southwest Air Rises After Billionaire Gangwal Buys $108 Million of Shares
Southwest Air Rises After Billionaire Gangwal Buys $108 Million of Shares

(Bloomberg) -- Southwest Airlines Co. shares are climbing after board member and billionaire co-founder of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., Rakesh Gangwal, purchased about $107 million worth of the company’s stock, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings on Thursday.

In a series of transactions disclosed over seven filings, Gangwal acquired 3.6 million of the carrier’s common shares for roughly $29 apiece. In addition to Gangwal, Gary Kelly, the executive chairman of the board, also bought shares.

Southwest’s shares rose as mcuh as 4.7% as of 2:40 p.m. in New York.

The company appointed Gangwal to its board in July amid demands for sweeping leadership and strategy changes from activist investor Elliott Investment Management. The move was criticized by Elliott, which said last week that it remained determined to call a special shareholder meeting so investors can vote on its slate of new directors to overhaul Southwest’s board.

“I believe changing the Board structure and top leadership beyond what has been already announced, would be counterproductive and not in the best interest of shareholders,” Gangwal said in a statement provided by Southwest on Wednesday. “With the opening of the Company’s trading window for insiders, I have made an investment in the Company’s stock.”

The transactions filed were:

Bloomberg publishes these bulletins when, on a single day, more than one insider from the same company files a Form 4 or a single insider makes multiple filings.

The updates exclude:

Story Link: Southwest Air Insiders Buy More Than $108 Million of Shares

--With assistance from Mary Schlangenstein.

(Updates shares and adds Gangwal statement. A previous version of this story corrected the value of shares purchased by Gangwal.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Oct 2024, 12:37 AM IST
Business NewsNewsSouthwest Air Rises After Billionaire Gangwal Buys $108 Million of Shares

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,682.15
    03:59 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -44 (-2.55%)

    Reliance Industries share price

    2,815.25
    03:58 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -114.55 (-3.91%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.95
    03:59 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -0.05 (-0.03%)

    Tata Motors share price

    926.00
    03:59 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -39.35 (-4.08%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    5,170.45
    03:57 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    325.35 (6.72%)

    Petronet LNG share price

    364.30
    03:56 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    20.05 (5.82%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia share price

    819.30
    03:40 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    44.1 (5.69%)

    Angel Broking share price

    2,739.65
    03:40 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    139.6 (5.37%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,475.00560.00
      Chennai
      77,481.00560.00
      Delhi
      77,633.00560.00
      Kolkata
      77,485.00560.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.