Southwest monsoon likely to cover some more parts of northwest, central India: IMD

The southwest monsoon, crucial for summer crops, is likely to cover some more parts of northwest, central and east India during the next two-three days.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon over remaining parts of North Arabian Sea, some more parts of Rajasthan, remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, some more parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during next 2-3 days," India Meteorological Department(IMD) said in a statement on Wednesday.

This will likely cause very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Gujarat, north Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha on 18 June. Also, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Northeast India during the next five days with extreme precipitation over Meghalaya on 18 June.

Southwest monsoon has advanced over some more parts of North Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Gujarat, some parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, remaining parts of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, and some more parts of Bihar.

Amid widespread rains, the maximum temperature is likely to fall over by 2-3°C over central India during the next two days. There would be no significant change in maximum temperatures over the rest parts of the country.

In Delhi and national capital region (NCR), meanwhile, there has been a fall in the minimum temperature by up to 3-4°C and rise in the maximum temperature by up to 1-2°C during the past 24 hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi were around 35 to 36°C and 22 to 25° respectively. The weather office has predicted partly cloudy sky for the next three days with the possibility of light to moderate rain and thunderstorm.

West India: Light to moderate rainfall at many places is likely over Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada during 18-24 June. Also, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat Region, Saurashtra, and Kutch during 18-24 June. IMD also said that Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat are likely to receive very heavy rainfall on 18-19 June.

South Peninsular India: Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorm and lightning is likely at many places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana during 18-20 June. Also, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Coastal Karnataka during 18-14 June.

Northeast India: Light to moderate rainfall at many places accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Northeast India during the next 7 days with extremely heavy rainfall over Meghalaya on 18 June.

Northwest India: Light to moderate rainfall at some places accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds is likely over Northwest India during 18-24 June. Also, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during 18-24 June. Very heavy rainfall is expected over East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during 18-23 June.