S&P assigns BB- rating to GMR Hyderabad International Airport's bond issue

MUMBAI: S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday assigned BB- rating to GMR Group -operated Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (HIAL)'s $300 million (about ₹2100 crore) proposed bond issue, with a negative outlook. The move suggests substantial credit risk to the loan facility.

GMR seeks to use the proceeds of the bond issue to fund its capital expenditure requirements over the next five years, said S&P. The rating agency said the airport operator's cash and accruals would not have been able to fund the Rs6,000- ₹7,000 crore capital expenditure programme over 2026. The company will face peak capex requirements of Rs1,600-1,800 crore in 2021-22, and another Rs2,000 crore in fiscal 2023. S&P expects considerable risks to HIAL's heavy capex plans.

GHIAL's proposed bond issuance of up to $300 million is within our base case for the rating on the company, as the issuance will not increase the leverage as it has already considered additional borrowings, S&P said. "HIAL's cash flow and leverage remain dependent on implementation of a sufficiently high tariff for control period 3 (CP3), which is from 1 April 2021, to 31 March 2026".

"The eventual tariff could be more than double the current tariff level as the company could incorporate the true-up of lost revenues due to lower traffic volumes stemming from covid-19-related travel restrictions, as well as the bulk, which is more than 70% of the company's large capex plans," S&P added.

However, the rating agency said that on a one-year delay in the application of the new tariff, with the current lower tariff continuing until 1 April 2022, the company has not, and does not intend to, invoke a force majeure clause for payment of the ministry of civil aviation fees because its revenue share of 4% is significantly lower than that of peers such as Delhi International Airport Ltd.

S&P's negative outlook reflects the company's ratio of operational cash flow to debt to fall sustainably below 4.5% over its five-year tariff block, as it expects funds from operations cash interest coverage to be less than 1.5 times in the next 12-24 months.

S&P sees downside risk for the rating on HIAL if the regulator approves a lower tariff increase, or CP3 is delayed by more than our expectation of one year, or GHIAL's actual passenger numbers are lower than incorporated in the tariff determination.

