Space FDI won’t be near-term booster, but long-term prospects bullish

The near term may not see drastic effects of the FDI policy due to the nature of the overall space sector. “It’s not surprising that India’s space-tech industry is taking longer to mature. This is an extremely tech-intensive and capital-intensive industry—where solutions being built, such as 3D-printed rocket engines at scale, are unprecedented at mass scale globally. A number of Indian startups switched to working on satellite services and imaging software, instead of launch vehicles (rockets), because the latter would have taken far more time and capital—and the ability to find investors who would be in it for the long haul," Shukla said.