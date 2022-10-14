SpaceX cannot fund Ukraine's Starlink internet indefinitely: Elon Musk2 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2022, 07:07 PM IST
Elon Musk said SpaceX cannot fund Ukraine's Starlink internet indefinitely
Elon Musk said SpaceX cannot fund Ukraine's Starlink internet indefinitely
Elon Musk said on Friday that his company, SpaceX cannot fund Ukraine's Starlink internet service "indefinitely". Ukraine has been ravaged by war after Russia announced a special military operation back on 24 February 2022. Elon Musk say SpaceX cannot send Ukraine several thousands more terminals after a report suggested that his rocket company had asked the Pentagon to pay for the donations.