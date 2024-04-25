Spain PM Pedro Sanchez may resign amid corruption charges against wife; Know the charges against Begona Gomez here
Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez is likely to resign amid corruption accusations against his wife, Begona Gomez. Sanchez said he is reflecting on the possibility and will announce his decision on Monday.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is likely to resign after his wife Begona Gomez faced graft charges. The PM said he was "reflecting" on the possibility of resigning, according to an AFP report.
