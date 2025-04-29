Spain, Portugal power woes: Netizens highlight the need to carry cash amid power outage, ‘Bitcoin won’t fix this

A massive power outage in Spain, Portugal and parts of France left millions without electricity, affecting several essential services such as the metro and hospitals. The incident also underscored the necessity of cash, as many faced difficulties shopping without access to electronic payment systems.

What do social media users say? Several netizens have reacted to the power outage. Some have expressed their inconvenience, while others highlight dependency on electricity.

One of the users wrote, “Always carry some cash! In Spain and Portugal, many people couldn’t shop during a power outage because they had no cash. When the power returned, everyone rushed to withdraw money, causing long lines at ATMs. Lesson: Don’t rely only on cards or mobile payments!”

Another user added, “The power cuts in Spain and Portugal once again show why we must always keep cash in society. When the power is cut, cash is the last transaction standing.”

Meanwhile, another user highlighted how the power outage gave an opportunity for people to relax, “Massive power blackout in Spain and Portugal! No internet, payment are off and flights are cancelled. Media: Chaos! People are in Panic! What really happened: We just took blankets, beer and had a great time all together."

“No electricity in portugal and spain and my phone is about to die. goodbye world,” one of the users wrote.

"Europe's "green energy miracle" looks more like a warning siren," added another.

People also rushed to supermarkets to stock up on essentials.

One of the users stated, “The current widespread power outages in Spain & Portugal highlight the huge importance of cash in society as critical infrastructure. Don't get caught out. Use more cash & gradually build your reserves in case of these situations. Bitcoin won't 'fix this' either.”

Another expressed concern over how the digital financial system relies on electricity.

“Bitcoin's dependency on electricity reveals its strategic vulnerability - the Spain/Portugal outages demonstrated how quickly digital systems can be neutralized,” the user wrote.

"Massive Power Outage Brings Spain and Portugal to a Halt. Feels like a bizarre, extended reset button was pressed on Europe. Makes you wonder how much of our modern lives are actually reliant on instantaneous connectivity and whether this enforced ..." added another.