Spain’s Navantia to bid for Indian Navy’s landing platform docks contract
The defence company will team up Larsen and Toubro for the contract, and is also looking to team up with Indian partners for global wind turbine and green energy projects
Spain’s state-owned defence giant Navantia plans to bid for an Indian Navy contract to build four amphibious transport vessels, adding to its other bid to develop six submarines–which it has termed “India‘s largest defence acquisition project."
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message