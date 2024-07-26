Spanish City Has Record Heat as Fires Threaten Mediterranean

(Bloomberg) -- Temperatures in Spain soared to the hottest this year, as a blast of Saharan heat sears the Mediterranean.

Huelva in southern Spain recorded 45.6C (114F), beating the city’s previous high set two years ago by 1.7C, according to national forecaster AEMET. Heat warnings remain in place for much of the country.

Climate change is bringing record-breaking temperatures to Europe as the intensity and frequency of heat waves increases. The highest average temperature on Earth was recorded on Monday, according to preliminary data from the Copernicus Climate Change Service.

In the UK, the number of days with temperatures over 30C (86F) have tripled in the past decade compared with 1961-1990, according to the Met Office, which expects the trend to intensify as the climate warms.

Wildfire risks are also increasing across Spain, according to Copernicus.

About one third of Greece, including Athens, Thessaloniki and most islands, are also on high alert for fires. Temperatures have cooled slightly, but will climb back to above 40C in some parts of the mainland by the weekend.

Firefighters, supported by planes, are tackling a blaze on Crete in the Deliana-Mesavlia gorge, a popular hiking trail. Residents and tourists have been ordered to evacuate.

Inhabitants of Poisses on the Cycladic island of Kea were told to be ready to evacuate after another wildfire erupted.

“It’s the most difficult fire season we have faced as records have been broken since the start of recording of the hottest months on the planet,” Civil Protection Minister Vasilis Kikilias said in a radio interview on Thursday. “We see a battle from day to day.”

Storms with hail and heavy rain are forecast for northern Greece, including the Aegean Sea islands of Thasos and Samothrace.

In southern Italy, the fire brigade ordered the evacuation of a camp site and holiday village on Wednesday as a precautionary measure due to a wildfire near the seaside town of Vieste in Puglia.

Electricite de France SA may have to curb output from July 31 as the heat wave warms the Garonne river used for cooling a nuclear power station in southwest of France.

Parts of the Mediterranean Sea, especially in the east, are approaching 31C, which is 2C to 3C above the long-term average.

