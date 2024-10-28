Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez arrives in Vadodara for India visit; to join PM Modi in a roadshow

During his three-day visit to India, Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez will join PM Modi for a roadshow and the inauguration of the Tata Advanced Systems facility. This marks a key defence partnership, being the first visit by a Spanish leader to India in 18 years.

Published28 Oct 2024, 07:50 AM IST
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrived in Gujarat's Vadodara city early hours on Monday for his three-day visit to India. Sanchez will gold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi apart from other engagements.

Sanchez flight landed at the Vadodara airport at around 1.30 am as he began his maiden official visit to India. He is scheduled to visit Mumbai on Tuesday before returning to Spain.

Sanchez's visit is a first by any head of Spanish government to India in 18 years.

Sanchez will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a roadshow before jointly inaugurating the Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) facility on Monday. The 2.5 km roadshow from the airport to the Tata facility will have cultural shows en route, according to news agency PTI.

The two leaders will also visit the historic Laxmi Vilas Palace, where they will hold a bilateral meeting organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also call on Prime Minister Sanchez during his visit

They will have lunch at the palace before proceeding to their respective destinations, officials said. Sanchez will leave for Spain at around 12.30 am Wednesday, according to his schedule shared by the MEA.

Sanchez landed in India within 24 hours of German chancellor Olaf Scholz's departure from India, making it back-to-back meeting with the two European heads of government for PM Modi.

C-295 aircraft by TAS

In Vadodara, Sanchez and Modi will jointly inaugurate the complex for manufacturing C-295 aircraft by TAS, the first private sector final assembly line for military aircraft in India.

As many as 40 aircraft will be built in the Vadodara facility as part of an agreement, while aviation behemoth Airbus will deliver 16 aircraft directly.

TASL is responsible for making these 40 aircraft in India and this facility will be the first private sector final assembly line (FAL) for military planes in India.

It will involve the full development of a complete ecosystem, from manufacture to assembly, test and qualification, to delivery and maintenance of the complete life cycle of the aircraft.

Apart from the Tatas, leading defence public sector units, such as Bharat Electronics and Bharat Dynamics, as well as private micro, small and medium enterprises will contribute to this programme.

Modi laid the foundation stone for the Vadodara final assembly line in October 2022.

(With PTI inputs)

Key Takeaways
  • The visit underscores the strengthening of bilateral relations between India and Spain.
  • The inauguration of the C-295 aircraft manufacturing facility highlights India’s growing private sector involvement in defense.
  • Cultural exchanges during the roadshow signify the importance of soft diplomacy in international relations.

First Published:28 Oct 2024, 07:50 AM IST
