Spanish woman gangraped in Jharkhand shares shocking details in FIR: 'Threatened with a dagger, kicked…’
Spanish woman gang-raped in Jharkhand shares shocking details with police, incident lasted 2.5 hours Jharkhand Police arrest 5 accused in gang rape case, total of 8 apprehended so far.
The Spanish woman who was allegedly gang-raped by 7 men in Jharkhand's Dumka district has shared some shocking details to the police in the FIR report. The travel vlogger was allegedly threatened with a dagger, kicked, punched, and then raped. Furthermore, she also said that the entire incident continued for almost two and a half hours, The Indian Express has reported citing the police FIR.