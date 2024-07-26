The dazzling Eiffel Tower in Paris is a beacon for tourists and athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. This historic monument is poised to oversee many international multi-sport events as the city prepares to host the 33rd Summer Olympics.

The Sparkling Eiffel Tower in Paris is one of the iconic attractions for tourists and athletes at the Paris Olympic Games 2024. The iconic Eiffel Tower is adorned with the five Olympic rings as the multi-sport extravaganza officially begins on Friday with a glittering opening ceremony. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Over 10,000 athletes from over 200 countries will participate in 329 events across 32 sports disciplines. The Games are scheduled to commence on July 26 and conclude on August 11. The quadrennial event will feature four new sports alongside the 28 traditional Olympic sports. The latest additions to the Paris Olympics include breaking, skateboarding, surfing, and sport climbing.

Though the Paris Olympics officially begin today, the Football and Rugby Sevens events kicked off two days earlier, on July 24.

Near the iconic landmark, the Eiffel Tower, a temporary outdoor arena has been built to stage the beach volleyball and blind football events. This arena will provide an enthralling game experience with a magnificent view.

Paris Olympics 2024: Beach Volleyball training at Eiffel Tower Stadium in the French Capital, a day before the opening ceremony.

Grand Palais Overlay, situated alongside the Eiffel Tower Stadium's overlay arena, will host other events. The Overlay is a temporary structure set up on Place Joffre, which will be dismantled after the Games.

“That said, the monument will still be welcoming visitors in almost normal conditions. In July, the Eiffel Tower and the restaurants will be open every day, except for July 26, the day of the Opening Ceremony of the Olympics," stated La Tour Eiffel, the official website of the iconic monument.

The wrought-iron lattice tower on the Champ de Mars in Paris will welcome visitors during the Olympics during the usual opening hours. La Tour Eiffel further stated, "E-tickets for visits during this period are available. To visit the Eiffel Tower, if online tickets are sold out, it will be possible to buy tickets at the Tower's ticket offices on the day of your visit."

The official website noted that the Tower and the restaurants will welcome visitors every day, even during the Paralympics. From August 28 to September 8, normal operating conditions and visitor numbers will be maintained for the season.

