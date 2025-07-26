‘Speak in Marathi, otherwise Raj Thackeray will come’: Navi Mumbai student's threat met with thrashing

The language dispute escalated into a violence in which a 20-year-old student was allegedly thrashed and beaten with hockey stick after asking others on a college WhatsApp group to speak in Marathi and threatening with Raj Thackeray's name, NDTV reported.

Some of the students were posting messages in Hindi, police sources said. A student then replied, “Speak in Marathi, otherwise Raj Thackeray will come."

Faizan Naik, along with other three students, reportedly assaulted the student, who made the Marathi call, following day at nearly 10:30 am.

FIR registered

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Vashi) Adinath Budhwant, a complaint has been filed.

"A First Information Report has been registered at the Vashi police station in connection with a dispute that arose between two groups. The dispute was a result of an argument between two individuals over comments on the group," NDTV quoted Budhwant as saying.