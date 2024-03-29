The Northern Railway has extended the special train services between Chhapra and Anand Vihar Terminal, Delhi, to clear the rush of passengers after the Holi break. Other trains from Anand Vihar Terminal to Gaya and New Delhi to Darbhanga are also being run to help ease the rush.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Northern Railway stated, "To clear extra post Holi rush of passengers, Railways have decided to extend the services of following Holi special trains."

Let's check the schedule, time, and other important details of train number 05119/05120 Chhapra-Anand Vihar Terminal special, which will have a two-way route.

Operation dates

05119 Chhapra to Anand Vihar T. will run on March 29.

05120 Anand Vihar T. to Chhapra will run on March 30.

Unreserved Special trains

Moreover, the railways will also run Unreserved Special trains between Anand Vihar T. to Gaya and New Delhi to Darbhanga.

Northern Railway, in a social media post on X, stated, “For the convenience of the passengers, Northern Railway will run the following Festival Special Trains during the Post Holi period."

Northern Railway specified the following details of these Unreserved Superfast Special trains:

04074: Anand Vihar Terminal to Gaya Unreserved Superfast Special Express (one way) will run on March 29 at 7:20 pm. The train will depart from Anand Vihar and make stops at Kanpur Central (CNB), Prayagraj Jn (PRYJ), Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Jn (DDU), Bhabua Road (BBU), Sasaram (SSM) and Dehri-On-Son (DOS). The train will arrive at the final destination in Gaya (GAYA) at noon.

04078: New Delhi to Darbhanga Unreserved Special Express Train (one way) will run on March 29 at 7:20 pm. The train will depart from New Delhi (NDLS) and make stops at Moradabad (MB), Bareilly (BE), Lucknow (LKO), Gorakhpur Jn (GKP), Narkatiaganj (NKE), Raxaul (RXL) and reaches Sitamarhi (SMI).

For further details, the Northern Railways post said that passengers must refer to the official notice about the schedule, stops and other details and make necessary arrangements accordingly.

