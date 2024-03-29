Special trains to run from Anand Vihar, Delhi to Chhapra, Darbhanga, Gaya on March 29, 30; schedule, time, details here
The Northern Railway made the announcement about the operation of Chhapra and Anand Vihar Terminal special trains to cater to the travel needs of passengers after the Holi break
The Northern Railway has extended the special train services between Chhapra and Anand Vihar Terminal, Delhi, to clear the rush of passengers after the Holi break. Other trains from Anand Vihar Terminal to Gaya and New Delhi to Darbhanga are also being run to help ease the rush.