The East Coast Railways will start the services of a weekly special train between Puri in Odisha and Bikaner in Rajasthan from Sunday.

According to a statement, the train will leave Bikaner at 7.35 pm every Sunday and will depart Puri at 6.35 am every Wednesday.

It will have stoppages at Bhubaneswar, Dhenkanal, Angul, Rairakhol, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda stations under the East Coast Railway jurisdiction, the statement said.

The train will also halt at important stations like Raigarh and Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, Katni in Madhya Pradesh, and Kota and Jaipur in Rajasthan, it added.

Special trains from West Bengal

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways has also decided to introduce two special trains which will each run between Malda Town and New Delhi, and between Bhagalpur and Anand Vihar (T).

"New Delhi-Malda Town Express special will leave New Delhi at 6pm on every Thursday and Sunday with effect from June 13 to reach Malda Town at 11:30 pm on the next day, while Malda Town-New Delhi Express special will leave Malda Town at 9:05 am on every Tuesday and Saturday with effect from June 15 to reach New Delhi at 2:30 pm on the next day," an official statement said.

"Anand Vihar-Bhagalpur Garib Rath Express special will leave Anand Vihar at 5:20 pm on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday with effect from June 14 to reach Bhagalpur at 10:55 am on the next day, and Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Garib Rath Express special will leave Bhagalpur at 1:40 pm on every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with effect from June 15 to reach Anand Vihar at 8:50 am on the next day," it added.

Booking for these trains will be available from 8 am on Sunday through the internet and Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters. Both trains will run as fully reserved trains.

