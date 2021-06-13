Special weekly train between Puri-Bikaner to start from today

"New Delhi-Malda Town Express special will leave New Delhi at 6pm on every Thursday and Sunday with effect from June 13 to reach Malda Town at 11:30 pm on the next day, while Malda Town-New Delhi Express special will leave Malda Town at 9:05 am on every Tuesday and Saturday with effect from June 15 to reach New Delhi at 2:30 pm on the next day," an official statement said.

