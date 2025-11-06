Specialty care offsets seasonal dip, lifts Apollo Hospitals' Q2 profit 26%
The dip in seasonal infections during the quarter was offset by growth in specialty therapies cardiac, oncology, neurosciences, gastroenterology and orthopaedics, which remain a key focus area for the hospital chain.
