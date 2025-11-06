Specialty care offsets seasonal dip, lifts Apollo Hospitals' Q2 profit 26%

The online channel Apollo 24|7 grew 22%, driven by stronger focus on private labels and chronic medicines, Akhileswaran said. “We have also been able to drive in operational efficiencies in that business to ensure that the overall losses have now come down to ₹40 crores cash compared to ₹80 crore last year," he said, adding that the business would break even by Q4FY26 or Q1FY27.