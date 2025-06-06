Spectacular Eid 2025 fireworks to light up skies over Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi today: Time, venue, other details here

Eid-ul-Adha celebrations on June 6 feature spectacular fireworks at various locations across the UAE, including Dubai Parks and Resorts and various locations in Abu Dhabi. With extended hours for parks and recreational areas, residents can enjoy stunning firework displays.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated6 Jun 2025, 02:29 PM IST
Eid-ul-Adha celebrations on June 6 will feature fireworks show across the UAE.
Eid-ul-Adha celebrations on June 6 will feature fireworks show across the UAE.(REUTERS)

As Eid-ul-Adha celebrations are in full swing on June 6 across Gulf nations such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman, it's time to know how, when and where to watch the spectacular fireworks display in the UAE.

Dubai Parks and Resorts (DPR) will host stunning fireworks at Riverland Dubai on June 6 and 7 at 9:30 pm.

Even Abu Dhabi residents will be in for a treat as firework displays are planned at various locations throughout the long weekend, including Yas Bay Waterfront, Al Ain's Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium and The Corniche. The timings are given below:

Yas Bay Waterfront: 9:00 pm, June 6-8

Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain: 9:00 pm, June 6

The Corniche: 9:00 pm, June 6

Sharjah residents can enjoy a stellar fireworks show at Aljada, which will take place at 8:00 pm on Friday, June 6, Khaleej Times reported. This comes against the backdrop of extended operating hours for public parks, recreational areas and leisure facilities across the emirate.

After the morning Eid prayers today, the Dubai Police fired traditional cannons at 6 key spots, which symbolise the UAE's heritage. The firing of celebratory shots marks the start of festivities.

Eid in India on June 7

The festival, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice or Bakrid, will be celebrated in India a day after celebrations kick off in Saudi Arabia. This means Indian Muslims will celebrate Eid on Saturday, 7 June.

As per the Islamic calendar, the festival falls on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, the twelfth and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar. This year, Arafat Day is being observed in India on Friday, 6 June, a day before Eid. Arafat Day, or Yaum al-Arafah, marks the 9th day of Dhul Hijjah and is considered the holiest day in the Islamic calendar.

