India's 20k-crore emergency response plan hits spectrum hurdle
The home ministry believes that 700 MHz 5G spectrum is key for public safety networks because of a matured device ecosystem, lower deployment cost and the band’s ability to travel longer distances and penetrate buildings with its signals better than the higher-frequency bands.
NEW DELHI : When a police officer calls for backup, emergency crews respond to a disaster, or agencies coordinate during a riot, one thing must work: communication. That is why the government’s ₹20,000-crore plan to modernize India’s public-safety and disaster-response networks has become so critical. But as the project gathers pace, a quiet turf war in the central government over telecom spectrum is now threatening to slow it down, raising questions about how a scarce national resource should be prioritized when lives are at stake.