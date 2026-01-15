Globally, 700 MHz and 800 MHz are emerging as the most widely-used bands for public safety networks. For example, in the US, the nationwide public safety broadband network FirstNet operates on 700 MHz. The US developed the network with AT&T. South Korea has also developed the network in the 700 MHz band with two operators. European countries such as France, Germany, and Switzerland have also earmarked 700 MHz for broadband PPDR networks, while Australia primarily uses 800 MHz for similar purposes but is considering the 700 MHz band as well. In Asia, South Korea and Thailand have allocated portions of the 700 MHz and 800 MHz bands to support LTE-based public safety communications.