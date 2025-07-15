Speeding car rams into pedestrians in Karnataka's Hassan, 4 youths injured

In a disturbing incident from Karnataka’s Hassan district, four young men were seriously injured after a car lost control and rammed into them on Sunday night. The crash occurred around 9:30 pm in the Pension Mohalla area and was caught on CCTV. The footage shows a Kia car approaching at high speed before swerving and slamming into a group of bystanders.

The force of the collision threw some of the victims into the air, while others were dragged under the vehicle. The injured -- identified as Noor Baksh, Abhij, Naseer, and Tabrez - were taken to a private hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment, NDTV reported.

Police have arrested the driver and begun a detailed probe into the matter.

The video of the accident has triggered outrage in the community. Residents are demanding accountability and urging the authorities to implement stricter traffic control measures to prevent such dangerous driving.

Tourist Vehicle Plunged Into Canal In a rain-related mishap, a tourist vehicle from Bengaluru veered off the road and plunged into a canal near Shiradi Ghat in Karnataka on Monday, following days of relentless monsoon rain.

The incident took place along National Highway 75 in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district. Heavy rainfall in the Malnad region had led to the formation of a temporary waterfall near the road. As the vehicle attempted to cross the stretch, it lost control and fell into the adjacent canal.

Fortunately, there were no casualties. The driver sustained only minor injuries and managed to escape safely.

The Malnad region had been experiencing intense rainfall over the past few days, causing overflowing streams, rivulets, and roadside waterfalls.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a forecast predicting heavy rainfall over Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka till July 20.

For Hassan district, the IMD had predicted heavy rainfall between July 16 and July 19.