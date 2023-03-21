Spenny to phase out Android, iOS apps by 21 April; recommends withdrawal of funds2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 05:32 PM IST
Spenny said in a statement on Tuesday that it was phasing out the current Spenny Android and iOS apps by 21 April, 2023
Spenny said in a statement on Tuesday that it was phasing out the current Spenny Android and iOS apps by 21 April, 2023. Spenny has also recommended its users to withdraw or migrate of funds. “As part of our future roadmap, we have decided to phase out our current Spenny Android & iOS apps by April 21st, 2023," it said.
