Spenny to phase out Android, iOS apps; recommends withdrawal of funds

Customers invested in Digital Gold, should sell their gold on the app and redeem their funds and the settlement will take place within a maximum of 7-10 working days. Whereas, customers invested in mutual funds, have two options for managing their investments they can either withdraw their funds from the Spenny app or transfer them to Groww. “Once you've transferred your mutual funds to Groww, you can hold onto them for as long as you want and sell them whenever you like using the Groww app. If you choose to withdraw, you should receive your money within a maximum of 10 working days," Spenny said.