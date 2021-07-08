No-frills carrier SpiceJet Ltd on Thursday said that the airline has launched 42 new flights across its domestic and international networks, which will commence operations from 10 July.

The Gurugram-based airline said that it will launch flights on Surat-Jabalpur and Surat-Pune routes, while also rolling out non-stop return flights on Gwalior-Ahmedabad, Gwalior-Mumbai and Gwalior-Pune routes, besides introducing flights on the Kolkata-Patna, Patna-Surat, Surat-Patna, Patna-Kolkata, Ahmedabad-Udaipur, Udaipur-Ahmedabad and Bengaluru-Kochi routes.

Besides these, the airline will also put additional frequencies between Delhi-Leh, Jaipur-Ahmedabad, Delhi-Srinagar, Kolkata-Chennai, Ahmedabad-Pune, Patna-Bengaluru, among others.

SpiceJet will also launch international flights between Kochi and Male and Mumbai and Male, under the air bubble agreement.

“As travel demand picks up and leisure travelers step out for those much-awaited short breaks, we are ensuring that multiple convenient flight options are available to some of the most sought after holiday destinations like Male," SpiceJet's chief commercial officer Shilpa Bhatia said in a statement.

"We see a great opportunity in connecting unserved markets to more cities with direct flights on our network," Bhatia added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.