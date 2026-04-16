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Plane collision at Delhi airport: SpiceJet aircraft hits parked Akasa Air flight

Plane collision at Delhi airport: SpiceJet aircraft hits parked Akasa Air flight

Akriti Anand
Updated16 Apr 2026, 04:52 PM IST
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Plane collision at Delhi airport: SpiceJet aircraft hits parked Akasa Air flight

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Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More

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