SpiceJet passengers try to storm cockpit, offloaded at Delhi Airport after mid-taxi chaos

Two unruly passengers were removed from a SpiceJet flight at Delhi Airport on Monday after they allegedly attempted to force their way into the cockpit while the aircraft was taxiing for departure to Mumbai.

In an official statement, SpiceJet confirmed:

“On July 14, 2025, two unruly passengers were offloaded from SpiceJet flight SG 9282 operating from Delhi to Mumbai. The two attempted to forcefully approach the cockpit and caused a disruption while the aircraft was taxiing.”

The airline further stated that repeated appeals from the cabin crew, fellow passengers, and the captain failed to deter the duo from their disruptive behaviour.

"Despite repeated requests by the cabin crew, fellow passengers, and the Captain, they refused to return to their seats. In the interest of the safety of all passengers and crew, the Captain decided to return the aircraft to the bay, and the passengers were offloaded. They were subsequently handed over to the CISF," a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

According to flight tracking website Flightradar24, the flight — originally scheduled to depart at 12:30 pm — eventually took off at 7:21 pm after the delay caused by the incident.

The passengers were later handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for further action.

In a separate incident, a SpiceJet flight SG-914 from Pune to Delhi, which had reached the runway for take-off, was forced to abort departure due to a technical issue.

Passengers claimed that the flight, which was originally scheduled to depart at 12pm on July 13, ultimately took off at 9:05pm, after a delay of over nine hours.

According to passengers, the aircraft halted suddenly after taxiing toward the runway, causing confusion and concern.

“SpiceJet flight number SG-914 from Pune to Delhi on July 13 was chocks-on time for a 5.15 pm departure. However, the aircraft had to return to the bay due to a technical issue. The claim that passengers were kept onboard for two hours is incorrect and strongly denied. Passengers were deplaned after about an hour, and the flight departed at 9.05 pm,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

