SpiceJet, GoFirst announce a sale: Ticket price and other details here

The booking period for the SpiceJet sale will last till April 23. The travel period ranges from June 20 to September 25. “Don't let anything stop you from travelling this summer. Here's something that will make you pack your bags right away. #SpiceJet presents the ‘#FLYAWAYSALE’. Now book your domestic flights at unbelievable fare starting at just Rs.2492/- (all-inclusive)," SpiceJet tweeted.