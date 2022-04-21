Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SpiceJet, GoFirst announce a sale: Ticket price and other details here

The booking period for the SpiceJet sale will last till April 23
1 min read . 11:24 AM IST Livemint

  • SpiceJet and GoFirst airlines are offering tickets at discounted rates for the flights scheduled between June and September

Go First and SpiceJet have announced sales, with the air tickets priced as low as close to 2,500. Both the airlines are offering tickets at discounted rates for the flights scheduled between June and September.

The booking period for the SpiceJet sale will last till April 23. The travel period ranges from June 20 to September 25. “Don't let anything stop you from travelling this summer. Here's something that will make you pack your bags right away. #SpiceJet presents the ‘#FLYAWAYSALE’. Now book your domestic flights at unbelievable fare starting at just Rs.2492/- (all-inclusive)," SpiceJet tweeted.

“Tick-tock, Tick-tock, get your trips locked! Enjoy fares starting as low as 2490* (all-inc)," Go First tweeted.

Vistara Airline has announced a Summertime Sale across its domestic and international network. Vistara is offering discounted airfare on all three classes of travel - Economy, Premium Economy and Business. 

Meanwhile, Jet fuel prices on Saturday were hiked by a marginal 0.2 per cent. After the hike, ATF in Delhi and Mumbai now cost 1,13,202.33 per kl and 111,981.99 per kl respectively, while it is priced at 117,753.60 in Kolkata and 116.933.49 in Chennai.

Jet fuel, which makes up for almost 40 per cent of the running cost of an airline, has this year surged to new highs.

ATF prices have increased every fortnight since the start of 2022. In eight hikes beginning January 1, ATF prices have been increased by 39,180.42 or almost 50 per cent.

