SpiceJet launches new flights on domestic and international routes. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
On the domestic network, new flights will be launched to Goa, Bagdogra and Shirdi from Ahmedabad, while Tirupati and Guwahati will be connected with Mumbai, SpiceJet said
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
SpiceJet today announced the launch of new and additional non-stop flights on its domestic and international routes, starting April 26. With the new and additional flights, SpiceJet is strengthening its domestic and international network to meet current and emerging demands. The airline will be launching new non-stop international flights connecting Ahmedabad with Muscat in Oman, Mumbai with Dhaka in Bangladesh, Kozhikode with Jeddah & Riyadh in Saudi Arabia and Mumbai with Riyadh & Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
SpiceJet today announced the launch of new and additional non-stop flights on its domestic and international routes, starting April 26. With the new and additional flights, SpiceJet is strengthening its domestic and international network to meet current and emerging demands. The airline will be launching new non-stop international flights connecting Ahmedabad with Muscat in Oman, Mumbai with Dhaka in Bangladesh, Kozhikode with Jeddah & Riyadh in Saudi Arabia and Mumbai with Riyadh & Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.
On the domestic network, new flights will be launched to Goa, Bagdogra and Shirdi from Ahmedabad, while Tirupati and Guwahati will be connected with Mumbai, SpiceJet said.
On the domestic network, new flights will be launched to Goa, Bagdogra and Shirdi from Ahmedabad, while Tirupati and Guwahati will be connected with Mumbai, SpiceJet said.
In addition to this service, frequencies are being enhanced on Delhi-Jabalpur, Delhi-Leh, Ahmedabad-Dehradun, Hyderabad-Shirdi, Mumbai-Goa and Mumbai-Srinagar routes, SpiceJet said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In addition to this service, frequencies are being enhanced on Delhi-Jabalpur, Delhi-Leh, Ahmedabad-Dehradun, Hyderabad-Shirdi, Mumbai-Goa and Mumbai-Srinagar routes, SpiceJet said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"With the economy reviving from the pandemic slump, this will help us to enhance our presence in the aviation industry domestically as well as globally. Along with enhancing convenience for general travellers, tourism and local economy on these routes will get a much-needed boost as many of them are important religious and leisure travel destinations," said Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet.
"With the economy reviving from the pandemic slump, this will help us to enhance our presence in the aviation industry domestically as well as globally. Along with enhancing convenience for general travellers, tourism and local economy on these routes will get a much-needed boost as many of them are important religious and leisure travel destinations," said Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet.
The airline’s Boeing 737 and Q400aircraft will be deployed on these routes. Bookings for all new and additional flights are already open, it stated. Tickets can be booked on www.spicejet.com, SpiceJet's mobile app and through online travel portals and travel agents.
The airline’s Boeing 737 and Q400aircraft will be deployed on these routes. Bookings for all new and additional flights are already open, it stated. Tickets can be booked on www.spicejet.com, SpiceJet's mobile app and through online travel portals and travel agents.
SpiceJet strengthens its international and domestic network with new flights
Introduces international flights between Ahmedabad–Muscat, Kozhikode-Jeddah, Kozhikode-Riyadh, Mumbai-Dhaka, Mumbai-Riyadh & Mumbai-Jeddah.
Introduces industry-first flight on the Delhi-Porbander-Delhi sector
Will operate exclusive flights on Ahmedabad-Shirdi, Ahmedabad-Bagdogra, Mumbai-Tirupati and Mumbai-Dhaka sectors
Announces new domestic flights between Ahmedabad-Goa & Mumbai-Guwahati
The airline operates a fleet of Boeing 737s, Q-400s & freighters and is the country’s largest regional player operating 63 daily flights under UDAN or the Regional Connectivity Scheme. The majority of the airline’s fleet offers SpiceMax, the most spacious economy class seating in India
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
SpiceJet strengthens its international and domestic network with new flights
Introduces international flights between Ahmedabad–Muscat, Kozhikode-Jeddah, Kozhikode-Riyadh, Mumbai-Dhaka, Mumbai-Riyadh & Mumbai-Jeddah.
Introduces industry-first flight on the Delhi-Porbander-Delhi sector
Will operate exclusive flights on Ahmedabad-Shirdi, Ahmedabad-Bagdogra, Mumbai-Tirupati and Mumbai-Dhaka sectors
Announces new domestic flights between Ahmedabad-Goa & Mumbai-Guwahati
The airline operates a fleet of Boeing 737s, Q-400s & freighters and is the country’s largest regional player operating 63 daily flights under UDAN or the Regional Connectivity Scheme. The majority of the airline’s fleet offers SpiceMax, the most spacious economy class seating in India