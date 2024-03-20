Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / Spicejet passenger conceals gold worth 16 lakh in her sandals, held at Mumbai Airport | Watch

Spicejet passenger conceals gold worth ₹16 lakh in her sandals, held at Mumbai Airport | Watch

Livemint

  • According to details, the Indian national was traveling from Dubai to Mumbai vide Spicejet Flight SG 14 and the gold was found concealed in the sandals worn by passenger.

Spicejet Flight SG 14 passenger found carrying 2 gold chains. (Screenshot)

The Mumbai Airports Customs officials on 20 March seized 240 grams of gold valued at over 16 lakhs, reported ANI quoting officials.

According to details, the Indian national was traveling from Dubai to Mumbai vide Spicejet Flight SG 14 and the gold was found concealed in the sandals worn by passenger.

This is the second incident in past three days, as on 15 and 16 March too, the customs seized over 2.66 kilograms of gold valued at 1.46 crore and various electronic goods across five different cases.

One of the passenger even hid the gold bars in a ear-pods case, reported Free Press Journal.

With agency inputs.

More to come…

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.