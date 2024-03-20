The Mumbai Airports Customs officials on 20 March seized 240 grams of gold valued at over ₹16 lakhs, reported ANI quoting officials. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to details, the Indian national was traveling from Dubai to Mumbai vide Spicejet Flight SG 14 and the gold was found concealed in the sandals worn by passenger.

This is the second incident in past three days, as on 15 and 16 March too, the customs seized over 2.66 kilograms of gold valued at ₹1.46 crore and various electronic goods across five different cases.

One of the passenger even hid the gold bars in a ear-pods case, reported Free Press Journal.

With agency inputs.

