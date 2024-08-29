SpiceJet passengers denied check-in at Dubai Airport. Here’s why

Dubai airport denied SpiceJet passengers check-in due to unpaid dues, The Hindu reported. Troubles for the budget carrier are mounting despite multiple fundraises last year.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published29 Aug 2024, 02:12 PM IST
Dubai airport denied check-in for SpiceJet passengers due to unpaid dues.
Dubai airport denied check-in for SpiceJet passengers due to unpaid dues.(REUTERS)

Dubai airport on Thursday denied to SpiceJet's passengers to check in over mounting unpaid dues, The Hindu reported citing industry sources. This follows the budget airline's failure to clear airport dues.

The brunt of airline's unpaid dues fell harshly on hundreds of passengers, leaving them stranded at Dubai airport as a consequence.

Troubles have been mounting for the budget carrier despite multiple fundraises over the last year. The recent episode adds to the list of problems lined up for the airlines. According to The Hindu report, Ministry of Civil Aviation is "monitoring SpiceJet," a senior official of the ministry said.

Also Read | SpiceJet’s path to recovery: A tough, long climb to reclaim market share

Earlier this month, SpiceJet announced a settlement with Mumbai airport regarding a "minor financial matter," shortly after the airport had warned of potential temporary disruptions to the airline's operations in a social media post on platform X (formerly Twitter) that was later removed, reported Reuters.

A few flights from Dubai to India were cancelled due to operational reasons on Wednesday, a SpiceJet spokesperson said. According to the report, as many as 10 SpiceJet flights scheduled to operate from Dubai to various cities in India were cancelled owing to the non-payment of dues.

Also Read | SpiceJet challenges court order to ground leased engines

Earlier this month, SpiceJet announced a settlement with Mumbai airport regarding a "minor financial matter," shortly after the airport had warned of potential temporary disruptions to the airline's operations in a social media post on platform X (formerly Twitter) that was later removed, reported Reuters.

A few flights from Dubai to India were cancelled due to operational reasons on Wednesday, a SpiceJet spokesperson said. According to the report, as many as 10 SpiceJet flights scheduled to operate from Dubai to various cities in India were cancelled owing to the non-payment of dues.

"On July 31, 2024, few flights from Dubai to India were cancelled due to operational reasons. The airline took immediate steps to mitigate the impact by rebooking affected passengers on subsequent flights and providing hotel accommodations," PTI quoted the airline spokesperson as saying.

Also Read | SpiceJet passengers denied check-in at Dubai Airport. Here’s why

In addition to defaulting on payments to airports, the Ajay Singh-promoted airline has been delaying its staff salaries and payments to its vendors. According to media reports, the airline has defaulted on making its contributions to the Employee Provident Fund to its 11,581 staff for over the past two and a half years.

Aircraft fleet tracking website planespotter.net reported that a total of 37 aircrafts were on ground due to multiple reasons, including 18 Boeing 737s, 18 regional jets Q400s and one A340.

The debt-ridden SpiceJet's fleet comprises 59 planes, including 32 Boeing 737s and 24 Q400s. Additionally, the airline has one Airbus A340 and two Airbus A320s, which are currently on wet lease.

(With agency inputs)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Aug 2024, 02:12 PM IST
Business NewsNewsSpiceJet passengers denied check-in at Dubai Airport. Here’s why

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,755.55
    02:39 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -103.65 (-2.13%)

    Tata Steel

    151.45
    02:39 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -2.25 (-1.46%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    174.35
    02:39 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    0.6 (0.35%)

    Bharat Electronics

    292.75
    02:39 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -7.2 (-2.4%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    TV18 Broadcast

    51.50
    02:36 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    3.56 (7.43%)

    Whirlpool Of India

    2,212.15
    02:36 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    141.7 (6.84%)

    Sonata Software

    661.45
    02:36 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    36.5 (5.84%)

    Concord Biotech

    1,706.65
    02:36 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    93 (5.76%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,985.00285.00
      Chennai
      73,125.00-503.00
      Delhi
      73,340.0071.00
      Kolkata
      72,838.00-144.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue