Chaos erupted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday evening as several SpiceJet flights faced severe delays, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded for hours.

Travellers, some of whom had been waiting since 7 PM, gathered at the airline's counters to protest the lack of communication about their revised departure schedules.

According to a News18 report, the disruptions continued late into the night.

Several videos of crowded SpiceJet counters at Mumbai Airport surfaced on social media. An online news portal shared a video of frustrated passengers and wrote: “SpiceJet didn't fly a single plane out of Mumbai for over 12 hours after 7 PM last night. Hundreds of passengers were stuck at the airport, shouting slogans at its counter.”

As of now, SpiceJet has not issued an official statement addressing the delays.

The chaos at Mumbai airport adds to a growing wave of passenger grievances over frequent delays and sudden cancellations by the budget carrier amid significant financial and operational headwinds.

A similar video of chaotic scenes emerged from Delhi Airport, where SpiceJet passengers were allegedly left stranded for over 6+ hours in the wee hours.

“SpiceJet left us for 6+ hours at Delhi Airport with no answer. Flight SG-671 | Delhi to Mumbai. Passengers were standing at Gate 43 since 3 AM. No announcement. No senior officer. No food. No update,” a social media user wrote.

“When we asked, the staff said 'We don't know anything.' Then they said ‘There is a lot of staff here.’ But where?” the user said, adding that the CRPF had to manage the passengers, not SpiceJet.

“This is not a delay, this is harassment,” the user said.

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In a similar ordeal recently, several SpiceJet passengers flying from Bagdogra to Ahmedabad were left stranded after their flight faced multiple rolling delays before being officially cancelled.

Several SpiceJet flights have been cancelled across the country over the past few days, including some on international routes like Dubai and Phuket.

The disruptions quickly drew the ire of netizens, prompting a barrage of complaints against SpiceJet online. As several passengers shared their own accounts of abrupt cancellations, others wondered why travellers continue to book the airline amid mounting operational grievances.

SpiceJet board to consider fundraising proposal on Nov 18 SpiceJet said its board will consider a proposal for raising fresh funds on November 18.

SpiceJet said its board would meet on November 18 to consider and approve the proposal for raising fresh capital.