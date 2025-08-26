Army officer declared ‘unruly’, placed on SpiceJet no-fly list for assaulting airline staff at Srinagar airport: Report

A senior Indian Army officer accused of physically assaulting SpiceJet employees at Srinagar airport has been placed on the airline’s no-fly list for five years, Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday, 26 August. SpiceJet has also termed the Indian Army officer as ‘unruly’, the news report said.

What led to the confrontation at Srinagar airport? The altercation took place on 26 July when Lieutenant Colonel R. K. Singh, currently posted at the Army’s High Altitude Warfare School in Gulmarg, was scheduled to board a SpiceJet flight to Delhi. According to the airline, the officer was carrying 16 kilograms of cabin baggage—more than double the permitted allowance of 7 kilograms.

When SpiceJet staff at the boarding gate asked him to pay the mandatory excess baggage fee, the Indian Army officer allegedly refused, attempted to bypass the process, and was escorted back by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel. It was at this point, witnesses said, that the situation escalated into violence.

What injuries of SpiceJet Staff were reported? SpiceJet had earlier stated that four staff members were attacked at the Srinagar airport, with one sustaining a spinal fracture and another suffering severe jaw injuries.

In a detailed statement, the private airline said one employee was knocked unconscious, while others were repeatedly punched, kicked, and struck with an iron queue stand.

The incident was caught on camera, and the video has since gone viral on social media, fuelling outrage.

What action has been taken against the officer? Authorities at the Srinagar International Airport confirmed that a case has been registered under Section 115 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with voluntarily causing hurt. The officer has also lodged a counter-complaint alleging assault by the airline staff, leading to a cross-FIR.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet convened a committee under the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) framework, which classified the passenger as “unruly”. This decision has resulted in a five-year ban from flying with the carrier on both domestic and international routes, reported Hindustan Times.