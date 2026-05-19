SC lets SpiceJet seek HC relief on ₹144.5 crore deposit amid bailout plea

In a relief to budget carrier SpiceJet, the Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the airline to approach the Delhi High Court again for reconsideration of its plea against the ₹144.5 crore deposit order in its long-running arbitration dispute with Kalanithi Maran and KAL Airways.

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The relief came after the airline warned that it could shut down if forced to make an immediate payment without the proposed ₹5,000 crore government support package for airlines.

A bench of Justice P.S. Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe asked the Delhi High Court to consider subsequent developments, including the Centre’s support measures and proposed relief package for airlines affected by the West Asia crisis.

Referring to the government support measures, the bench observed that the Delhi High Court may consider the airline’s plea in light of “the policy decision relating to emergency credit line guarantees” and the prevailing situation.

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Deposit dispute The top court was hearing SpiceJet’s fresh plea challenging the Delhi High Court order of 4 May, which dismissed the airline’s review petition seeking relief from the ₹144.5 crore deposit direction and imposed a ₹50,000 cost on the carrier for filing repeated pleas.

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During the hearing, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for SpiceJet, sought around three months’ time for payment, arguing that the timeline aligned with the government support package announced on 5 May for the aviation sector, which he said was expected to become operational around July.

Rohatgi submitted that the Centre had announced emergency credit support measures for the aviation sector, including a proposed ₹5,000 crore package for airlines, and sought breathing space until those funds became available.

He told the court that the airline currently had little liquidity and nothing substantial to offer except a one-acre commercial property in Gurugram’s Udyog Vihar as security. According to him, the property was unencumbered and was being monetized, though an immediate sale was not feasible.

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According to Rohatgi, if relief was not granted, the airline risked closure.

“I am saying if the government is giving me a bailout, it takes around 12 weeks for the government support to come. The bailout was announced on 5 May and it will probably happen by 10 July. Otherwise, the airline will close tomorrow. We have thousands of employees,” Rohatgi told the court.

Rohatgi further submitted that SpiceJet had already paid about ₹729 crore out of the total arbitral award amount of approximately ₹873 crore, including interest, meaning nearly 83% of the dues had already been discharged and only ₹144.5 crore remained outstanding.

He argued that SpiceJet, now the “smallest of the three airlines”, had been severely affected by disruptions caused by the West Asia crisis and rising operational costs.

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Maran pushback Opposing the plea, senior advocate Jayant Mehta, appearing for KAL Airways and Kalanithi Maran, argued that SpiceJet had repeatedly delayed compliance despite several court orders and opportunities.

Maran’s side submitted that the amount had become payable in February 2023 and that the airline had consistently relied on financial distress arguments for years. It argued that the latest plea was another attempt to delay payment.

KAL Airways also contended that the ₹144.5 crore represented only the admitted outstanding amount and not the total liability.

Origins of dispute The legal battle dates back to 2015 when KAL Airways transferred its stake in SpiceJet to promoter Ajay Singh during a period of financial stress at the airline.

As part of the transaction, Maran infused around ₹679 crore into SpiceJet through convertible warrants and preference shares. Maran later alleged that those instruments were not issued by the new management, leading to arbitration proceedings.

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In July 2018, the arbitral tribunal directed SpiceJet to refund ₹579 crore along with interest.

The matter has since gone through multiple rounds of litigation before the Delhi High Court and Supreme Court.

In February 2023, the Supreme Court directed encashment of a ₹270 crore bank guarantee and ordered SpiceJet to pay ₹75 crore towards interest, warning that failure to comply would render the arbitral award fully executable.

In January this year, the Delhi High Court recorded that ₹194.51 crore remained outstanding under earlier directions. After adjusting ₹50 crore already deposited, the court directed SpiceJet and promoter Ajay Singh to deposit the remaining ₹144.5 crore, triggering the latest round of litigation over the deposit order.

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About the Authors Krishna Yadav Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and...Read More ✕ Krishna Yadav Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and quickly grew into his current role. He writes on legal and regulatory developments in corporate India, with a focus on insolvency, taxation, company law, and policy. His reporting includes tracking and breaking key legal stories from the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, NCLT, and NCLAT.



With a background in law, Krishna is known for simplifying complex legal developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. His work focuses on trends in corporate law and policy that affect businesses. This ranges from explaining tax disputes—like whether coconut hair oil is edible—to writing on why celebrities are seeking personal rights protection. He closely tracks India’s insolvency system, covering issues such as creditor losses, gaps in the process, and challenges in how the framework works in practice.



Krishna also tracks developments within law firms—covering hiring trends, how firms help companies navigate global challenges, and how the legal industry is adapting to artificial intelligence. Beyond legal reporting, he has written long-form pieces, including on-ground coverage of the 2024 general elections, capturing the scale and logistics of polling across India.



Outside work, he enjoys travelling, exploring new places, and reading about geopolitics and history. Yash Tiwari Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the inte...Read More ✕ Yash Tiwari Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.



Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.



He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.



When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India.

AirlinesNews Get Latest real-time updates India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. News Home SC lets SpiceJet seek HC relief on ₹144.5 crore deposit amid bailout plea