SpiceJet's Tirupati bound flight encounters electrical issue mid-air, returns to Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi Airport

SpiceJet's Q400 flight from Hyderabad to Tirupati on Thursday encountered electricity issue mid-air, soon after take-off, due to which the pilot decided to return to Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

SpiceJet spokesperson informed that the aircraft landed safely and all the passengers were deplaned normally. An alternate aircraft was arranged for the passengers.

“On June 19, 2025, a SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating the Hyderabad-Tirupati flight experienced an intermittent illumination of the AFT baggage door light after take-off. Cabin pressurization remained normal throughout. As a precautionary measure, the pilots decided to return to Hyderabad. The aircraft landed safely and passengers were deplaned normally. The aircraft did not make an emergency landing. An alternate aircraft has been arranged to operate the onward journey to Tirupati, ”SpiceJet Spokesperson said.