Spirit Aero losses more than double as 737 output drops, A220 woes linger

SPIRIT AEROSYSTM-RESULTS/ (UPDATE

Reuters
Published6 Aug 2024, 03:44 AM IST
Spirit Aero losses more than double as 737 output drops, A220 woes linger
Spirit Aero losses more than double as 737 output drops, A220 woes linger

(Rewrites throughout with details on losses and background)

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Spirit AeroSystems said on Monday its quarterly losses more than doubled as 737 fuselage shipments to its biggest customer Boeing fell and losses mounted on its Airbus A220 program.

Net loss for the second quarter widened to $415 million from a loss of $206 million, an indication of Spirit's fragile finances and the importance of Boeing's deal to buy back the supplier it spun off in 2005.

Spirit said its results were hit by delivery delays on Boeing's strong-selling 737 MAX jet, which saw slower production following a mid-air panel blowout in January. Shares of the supplier were down 2.2% after the bell.

Spirit delivered 27 737 fuselages in the quarter through June 27, lower than it anticipated and sharply down from the 74 it delivered in the year-ago period.

The company has struggled to stem losses and stabilize cash flows following troubles at Boeing. Its ability to deliver clean 737 fuselages without quality problems will be key for Boeing, which expects to produce the jets at a rate of 38 a month by year-end.

The U.S. supplier has also lost money on Airbus' A220 program on higher costs. During the second quarter, Spirit recorded $25 million of forward losses on the program. Overall, it recorded net forward losses of $214 million in the period.

The company said it has developed plans to pursue various options to improve liquidity, as it burnt $597 million in cash. Analysts on average expected a cash burn of $169 million, according to LSEG data.

Spirit said it borrowed $200 million under a bridge term loan facility last month.

Adjusted loss per share was $2.73, wider than expectations of 90 cents. Quarterly revenue of $1.49 billion missed analysts' estimate of $1.59 billion. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Aug 2024, 03:44 AM IST
HomeNewsSpirit Aero losses more than double as 737 output drops, A220 woes linger

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    290.10
    03:59 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    -12.85 (-4.24%)

    Tata Steel

    149.80
    03:53 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    -8.4 (-5.31%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    310.15
    03:58 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    -20 (-6.06%)

    Tata Motors

    1,016.65
    03:59 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    -80.25 (-7.32%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    934.45
    03:48 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    54.65 (6.21%)

    Cera Sanitaryware

    9,436.35
    03:46 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    510.9 (5.72%)

    JSW Infrastructure

    349.50
    03:29 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    11 (3.25%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs

    3,162.35
    03:29 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    68.1 (2.2%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue