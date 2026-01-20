A new breed of creators is cultivating fandoms for sports beyond cricket

A young basketball enthusiast at the time, Dhruv Barman went to Canada in 2013 to study kinesiology, the biomechanical study of human movement with applications in sports and fitness. It was there that he was confronted by the poor standards of the sport in India. “While I studied, I pursued basketball, and the things I learned there in two years, I did not learn in India my entire life," he said. On his return four years later, he started playing professionally, going on to become India’s top-ranked player in the International Basketball Federation’s half-court 3x3 format. He also started posting the videos of his matches online. Now, Barman is a creator-coach with 43,200 followers on Instagram.