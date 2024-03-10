Spotify bets on independent music to bolster presence in India
The Swedish audio-streaming service said artiste-driven, independent tracks that aren’t part of movies and created by singers in collaboration with labels alone are growing at a faster pace than film songs.
New Delhi: Film music dominates consumption on Spotify, making for 70-90% of all listening in India, but artiste-driven, independent tracks that aren't part of movies and created by singers in collaboration with labels alone are growing at a faster pace than film songs, the Swedish audio-streaming service said.