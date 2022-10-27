Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and two other accused in the hate speech case of 2019 have been sentenced to three years in prison along with a fine of ₹2,000. The sentencing to Azam Khan was declared after a court in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur on Thursday convicted the Samajwadi Party (SP) leader in the hate speech case against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}