Squadron Leader Manisha Padhi on Monday, December 4, was appointed as the Aide-De-Camp (ADC) to the Governor of Mizoram, Hari Babu Kambhampati. This appointment of Manisha Padhi marks India’s first female Indian Armed Forces officer to serve as ADC to the governor of the country.

On November 29, during a short formal ceremony was held at the Raj Bhawan in the state capital, Aizawl, this honorary title was awarded. She formally joined her post and reported to the Governor on this day. Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati can be seen giving the honorary title of ADC to Squadron Leader Padhi.

Squadron Leader Padhi was earlier posted at Air Force stations in Bidar, Pune and Bhatinda before her new posting.

The Governor's office in Mizoram stated in an official release, "Squadron Leader Manisha Padhi appointed as Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to the Governor of Mizoram. Squadron Leader Manisha is India's first woman Indian Armed Forces officer to be appointed as Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to the Governor of the country."

Following the ceremony, Squadron Leader Padhi was introduced to the officers and staff of the Raj Bhavan at Aizawl.

What is ‘Aide-de-Camp’ title?

As per dictionary definition an ‘aide-de-camp is an officer in the armed forces who helps an officer of higher rank.’ In India, Aide-de-Camp is a title of honour while current as well as former aides-de-camp are conferred the post-nominal letters ADC.

The service chiefs, including the chief of the Army, Navy, and Air Staff, usually have three aides-de-camp. The President has five aides-de-camp. These five aides-de-camp officers include three from the Army and one each from the Navy and the Air Force. One honorary aide-de-camp from the Territorial Army is also there.

In India, the governors of states have two aides-de-camp, one each from the Indian Armed Forces and the Indian and state police services. However, in Jammu and Kashmir, both the aides-de-camp to the governor are appointed from the Indian Army.

