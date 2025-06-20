Squid Game actor Lee Byung-hun reveals how his son called him out for being 'bad' in the show: 'Why are you so mean?'

On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Squid Game star Lee Byung-hun had the audience in stitches as he shared how his ten-year-old son reacted to finding out his dad plays the terrifying Frontman in the hit Netflix series.

“They're not supposed to watch Squid Game,” Byung-hun said with a grin. “I have a ten-year-old son and an 18-month-old daughter. I think my son heard from a friend at school. One day, he looked really sad and asked me, ‘Why are you so mean?’”

Completely confused, Byung-hun replied, “What?”

Jimmy Fallon burst into laughter, jumping in to act out the moment: “You know I’m an actor. I love you. I’m a good dad!”

Byung-hun continued, “I said, ‘Why?’ and he said, ‘You killed a lot of people.’”

It turns out, his son was especially upset about a scene involving T.O.P, the actor who played Thanos in ‘Squid Game 2’. “My son was very close to him,” Byung-hun explained. “He asked me, ‘Why did you hit him so bad, Dad?’”

Trying to explain, Byung-hun told his son, “I’m an actor,” but admitted, “I think he doesn’t understand 100 per cent.”

Jimmy nodded and laughed, “No, good for him. He should be a 10-year-old!”

Lee Byung-hun narrates what his son thought of his GI Joe role The laughs kept coming as Byung-hun shared a hilarious memory from when his son was just three years old.

He had shown him a clip from GI Joe on YouTube, where Byung-hun plays a mysterious and deadly character.

His son stared wide-eyed and asked, “Are you really…?” To which Byung-hun whispered, “Shhh, no one knows. Even your mom doesn’t know.” The interrogation continued as the curious toddler asked, “Where is the weapon?” Keeping the story alive, Byung-hun replied, “It’s in America, in some storage.” Not satisfied, his son asked, “Why didn’t you bring it back?” With perfect comic timing, Byung-hun answered, “If I see some strong enemy, I’ll bring it back.”

The audience erupted in laughter, clearly loving the actor’s playful parenting.

For the unversed, Lee Byung-hun played the role of Storm Shadow in the 2013 film ‘GI Joe: Retaliation’.