Sri Lanka Crisis Live Updates: Sri Lanka declares state of emergency

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Live Updates: The country of 22 million population has suffered months of lengthy blackouts, acute food and fuel shortages and galloping inflation.
13 Jul 2022, 12:42 PM IST
India denies 'baseless and speculative' media reports about facilitating President Gotabaya's visit to the Maldives
India on Wednesday categorically denied "baseless and speculative" media reports that it facilitated the travel of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa who fled to the Maldives on a military jet in the face of a public revolt against his government for mishandling the country's economy.
The 73-year-old Sri Lankan President fled the country along with his wife and two security officers on a military jet on Wednesday.
"The High Commission categorically denies baseless and speculative media reports that India facilitated the recent reported travel of @gotabayar @Realbrajapaksa out of Sri Lanka," the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka tweeted.
13 Jul 2022, 12:39 PM IST
Watch: Air patrolling conducted by security forces as protestors storm Sri Lankan PM's residence in Colombo
13 Jul 2022, 12:38 PM IST
PM Ranil Wickremesinghe takes over as acting President
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe declared a state of emergency as several hundred people surrounded his office in Colombo trying to breach the compound past police in riot gear, climbing the fences. Police fired several rounds of teargas and a military helicopter circled overhead. "The prime minister as acting president has declared a state of emergency (countrywide) and imposed a curfew in the western province," Wickremesinghe's media secretary, Dinouk Colombage, told Reuters. Western Province includes Colombo.
13 Jul 2022, 12:33 PM IST
Sri Lanka declares state of emergency after president flees
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka declared a nationwide state of emergency on Wednesday, hours after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country, the Prime Minister's office said. "Since the president is out of the country, an emergency has been declared to deal with the situation in the country," Prime Minister's spokesman Dinouk Colombage said.
13 Jul 2022, 12:32 PM IST
Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees the country amid economic crisis
The president of Sri Lanka fled the country early Wednesday, days after protesters stormed his home and office and the official residence of his prime minister amid a three-month economic crisis that triggered severe shortages of food and fuel. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards left aboard a Sri Lankan Air Force plane bound for the city of Male, the capital of the Maldives, according to an immigration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.