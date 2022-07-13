Sri Lanka Crisis Live Updates: Sri Lanka declares state of emergency

2 min read . 12:42 PM IST

Crisis in Sri Lanka Live Updates: Sri Lanka declared a nationwide state of emergency hours after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives, leading to more protests amid an economic crisis.