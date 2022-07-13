Sri Lanka has imposed a nationwide curfew until Thursday morning amid the widespread protests against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the government over the economic crisis
Sri Lanka has imposed a nationwide curfew amid the widespread protests against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the government over the severe economic crisis that has haunted the island nation for the past few months. The nationwide curfew has been imposed until Thursday morning.
Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country on Wednesday, plunging a country already reeling from economic chaos into more political turmoil. Before fleeing the country, President Rajapaksa made his prime minister the acting president in his absence.
Hundreds of protesters rallied outside PM Wickremesinghe's office in Colombo, and some scaled the walls. The crowd roared its support and tossed water bottles to those charging in. Inside visuals showed demonstrators, sitting atop the building walls, waving flags and shouting.
“We need both ... to go home," said Supun Eranga, a 28-year-old civil servant in the crowd. “Ranil couldn’t deliver what he promised during his two months, so he should quit. All Ranil did was try to protect the Rajapaksas."
Police initially fired tear gas to disperse the protesters outside the prime minister's office but failed as more and more marched to the office.
As the crowd went on a rampage inside Wickremesinghe's office, the acting president addressed the nation to reiterate that he would not leave until a new government was in place. He also urged the Parliament speaker to find a new prime minister agreeable to both the government and the Opposition.
Although President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country on a military jet, he is yet to officially resign. The Speaker of Parliament has, however, said Rajapaksa assured him he would resign later in the day.
Sri Lanka also declared an emergency as angry protesters stormed the prime minister's office in Colombo.
"We must end this fascist threat to democracy. We can't allow the destruction of state property. The President’s Office, the President’s Secretariat and the Prime Minister’s official residence must be returned to proper custody," PM Ranil said.
