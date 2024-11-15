The NPP, led by Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, has secured a groundbreaking 2/3 majority in Parliament, the first instance of a single party accomplishing this under the Proportional Representation system.

The National People's Power coalition won at least 123 seats in the 225-member parliament after securing around 62 percent of the vote in ballots counted so far, according to election commission data.