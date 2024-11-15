The NPP, led by Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, has secured a groundbreaking 2/3 majority in Parliament, the first instance of a single party accomplishing this under the Proportional Representation system.
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's leftist coalition won a majority in snap parliamentary polls, provisional results showed Friday.
The National People's Power coalition won at least 123 seats in the 225-member parliament after securing around 62 percent of the vote in ballots counted so far, according to election commission data.
Catch all the Business News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.