Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's NPP wins majority in General Election 2024

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's NPP wins majority in General Election 2024

Livemint

  • The NPP, headed by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, achieved a historic 2/3 majority in Parliament, marking the first time a single party has done so under the Proportional Representation system

Mint Image

The NPP, led by Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, has secured a groundbreaking 2/3 majority in Parliament, the first instance of a single party accomplishing this under the Proportional Representation system.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's leftist coalition won a majority in snap parliamentary polls, provisional results showed Friday.

The National People's Power coalition won at least 123 seats in the 225-member parliament after securing around 62 percent of the vote in ballots counted so far, according to election commission data.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.