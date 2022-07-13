Sri Lanka news: As President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country, devastated by the economic crisis, thousands of enraged protesters went on a rampage inside the prime minister's office
As Gotabaya Rajapaksa left for the Maldives, handing over the reins of cash-strapped Sri Lanka into PM Ranil Wickremesinghe's hands, thousands of enraged protesters went on a rampage inside the prime minister's office. Videos showed protesters, who probably had anticipated that Ranil would be made the acting President, rallied outside his office compound.
Some some scaled the walls, as the crowd roared its support and tossed water bottles to those charging in. Dozens were seen inside the office and standing on a rooftop terrace, waving Sri Lanka's flag, with the crowd demanding both men step down in the face of an economic crisis.
Meanwhile, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, meanwhile, told Parliament speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena that he will submit his resignation later today. The Speaker appealed for calm while a new leadership structure is chosen. "I appeal to the public to have confidence in the parliamentary process... be peaceful," he said.
Meanwhile, as the protests escalated outside the prime minister's compound, his office imposed a state of emergency that gives broader powers to the military and police and declared an immediate curfew in the western province that includes Colombo.
