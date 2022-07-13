Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa flees, protesters' ire now turns towards PM: Pics and videos

Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa flees, protesters' ire now turns towards PM: Pics and videos

Demonstrators break the gate of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremasinghe's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka
1 min read . 05:48 PM ISTLivemint

  • Sri Lanka news: As President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country, devastated by the economic crisis, thousands of enraged protesters went on a rampage inside the prime minister's office

As Gotabaya Rajapaksa left for the Maldives, handing over the reins of cash-strapped Sri Lanka into PM Ranil Wickremesinghe's hands, thousands of enraged protesters went on a rampage inside the prime minister's office. Videos showed protesters, who probably had anticipated that Ranil would be made the acting President, rallied outside his office compound.

Some some scaled the walls, as the crowd roared its support and tossed water bottles to those charging in. Dozens were seen inside the office and standing on a rooftop terrace, waving Sri Lanka's flag, with the crowd demanding both men step down in the face of an economic crisis.

Meanwhile, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, meanwhile, told Parliament speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena that he will submit his resignation later today. The Speaker appealed for calm while a new leadership structure is chosen. "I appeal to the public to have confidence in the parliamentary process... be peaceful," he said.

PROTESTERS ENTER PM'S OFFICE | VIDEOS

PROTESTERS ENTER PM'S OFFICE | VIDEOS

 

 

Demonstrators celebrate after they entered Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremasinghe's office
Demonstrators celebrate after they entered Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremasinghe's office
Protesters storm Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office
Protesters storm Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office
INSIDE VISUALS

INSIDE VISUALS

 

 

 

 

Meanwhile, as the protests escalated outside the prime minister's compound, his office imposed a state of emergency that gives broader powers to the military and police and declared an immediate curfew in the western province that includes Colombo.

