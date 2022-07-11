A viral video showed protesters mock-wrestling on the President's bed, attempting stunts on each other and posing as professional wrestlers
Even as President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has announced that he would step down coming Wednesday, the protesters, who have occupied his official residence in Colombo, do not seem to be in a mood to budge from the palace.
Thousands of Sri Lankan citizens, protesting against President Rajapaksa over the severe economic slump, stormed the Presidential palace on Friday morning and have since been entertaining themselves at the building.
Videos of protesters taking a dip into President Rajapaksa's swimming pool, rummaging through his cabinets, eating in his kitchen, and trying on his clothes have since gone viral on social media.
The recent one is protesters wrestling on the President's bed and attempting stunts on each other. The video shows a group of men mock-wresting and posing as professional WWE wrestlers.
The protesters had earlier torched the private residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe even as he announced that he would step down from the post, following months of protests against the government policies that have left the island nation cash-strapped.
Protests - that have often turned violent, leaving several demonstrators injured.
Many have blamed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for this slide in the country's fortunes, demanding his resignation. Meanwhile, reports have suggested that Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country on a Sri Lankan Navy ship.
