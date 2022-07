Thousands of protesters marched towards the President's official residence, chanting 'Gota go home' slogans. The camera turned, focussing on a sea of agitators, surrounding the Presidential palace. Even as police stood holding barricades, boisterous protesters breached the walls of the colonial-era building and stormed into the palace.

Protesters climbed the mansion's walls, sat on the President's chairs, scrambled through his cabinets, hurridly glided through the palace's corridors, took a dip in his swimming pool, and had a mouthful in his kitchen. Saturday in Sri Lanka was nothing less than pandemonium, bringing back the memories of the US Capitol riot.

All in a matter of a few hours; forcing the President and the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka to step down. Here are some key moments from the day Sri Lanka compelled its President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to step down.

Photo of the day - An old lady protestor sitting on Sri Lanka’s Strongman’s Chair inside Sri Lanka’s Presidential Palace! pic.twitter.com/P3eCbb8kzp — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) July 9, 2022

KEY MOMENTS

As the day progressed, scores of protesters, changing anti-Rajapaksa slogans, surrounded the Presidential house in Colombo of Sri Lanka, which has been witnessing an economic slump since the beginning of the year, forcing the citizens to take to the streets against the government.

The agitators clashed with the police and forced their way into the President's house and office. Several videos of a crowd entering the mansion have gone viral on social media.

WATCH: Protesters storm presidential palace in Sri Lanka as economic crisis worsens pic.twitter.com/diIVaXx8Cd — BNO News (@BNONews) July 9, 2022

The demonstrators unleashed their anger toward the government inside the President's residence.

The president's palace in Sri Lanka now belongs to the people. pic.twitter.com/oscI7mRPta — RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) July 9, 2022

Amid economic turmoil, protestors storm Sri Lankan President residence; local media video show they wr even swimming in the Presidential swimming pool. pic.twitter.com/ERp7pIDklR — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) July 9, 2022

Reports have emerged that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled the island nation. A source close to the government, however, said that the President was shifted to the Army headquarters.

Several other videos emerged on social media showing huge bags being loaded into a Sri Lanka Navy ship. Local media has claimed that the suitcases were of President Rajapaksa.

Lmao people actually made the president pack his suitcase and run for his life????

#GoHomeGota #???????? #GoHomeRanil pic.twitter.com/gw7Zkr1I5a — ? Sanda ? (@TachyonJaneesha) July 9, 2022

Meanwhile, bowing to intense pressure to resign after a violent day of protests, the speaker of the country's parliament said Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa plans to step down.

Ranil Wickremesinghe has also decided to resign as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. In a tweet, the Sri Lankan PM said," To ensure the continuation of the Government including the safety of all citizens I accept the best recommendation of the Party Leaders today, to make way for an All-Party Government. To facilitate this I will resign as Prime Minister."

To ensure the continuation of the Government including the safety of all citizens I accept the best recommendation of the Party Leaders today, to make way for an All-Party Government.



To facilitate this I will resign as Prime Minister. — Ranil Wickremesinghe (@RW_UNP) July 9, 2022

Ahead of his resignation, Ranil Wickremesinghe's private residence was also set on fire by the protesters.

Sri Lanka, crippled by a shortage of foreign exchange that has left the country struggling to pay for essential imports of fuel, food and medicine, has been reeling under a severe economic crisis. Its citizens have been facing record inflation, currency depreciation and continuous power cuts for months.

Many have blamed President Rajapaksa for the present condition in the country, and have demanded his resignation.