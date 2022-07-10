Sri Lanka's Capitol moment forces President, PM to step down: Key moments

Protesters climbed the Presidential palace's walls, scrambled through Gotabaya Rajapaksa's cabinets, glided through the palace's corridors, took a dip in his swimming pool, and had a mouthful in his kitchen
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Thousands of protesters marched towards the President's official residence, chanting 'Gota go home' slogans. The camera turned, focussing on a sea of agitators, surrounding the Presidential palace. Even as police stood holding barricades, boisterous protesters breached the walls of the colonial-era building and stormed into the palace.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Thousands of protesters marched towards the President's official residence, chanting 'Gota go home' slogans. The camera turned, focussing on a sea of agitators, surrounding the Presidential palace. Even as police stood holding barricades, boisterous protesters breached the walls of the colonial-era building and stormed into the palace.
Protesters climbed the mansion's walls, sat on the President's chairs, scrambled through his cabinets, hurridly glided through the palace's corridors, took a dip in his swimming pool, and had a mouthful in his kitchen. Saturday in Sri Lanka was nothing less than pandemonium, bringing back the memories of the US Capitol riot.
Protesters climbed the mansion's walls, sat on the President's chairs, scrambled through his cabinets, hurridly glided through the palace's corridors, took a dip in his swimming pool, and had a mouthful in his kitchen. Saturday in Sri Lanka was nothing less than pandemonium, bringing back the memories of the US Capitol riot.
All in a matter of a few hours; forcing the President and the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka to step down. Here are some key moments from the day Sri Lanka compelled its President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to step down.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
All in a matter of a few hours; forcing the President and the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka to step down. Here are some key moments from the day Sri Lanka compelled its President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to step down.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
KEY MOMENTS
KEY MOMENTS
As the day progressed, scores of protesters, changing anti-Rajapaksa slogans, surrounded the Presidential house in Colombo of Sri Lanka, which has been witnessing an economic slump since the beginning of the year, forcing the citizens to take to the streets against the government.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As the day progressed, scores of protesters, changing anti-Rajapaksa slogans, surrounded the Presidential house in Colombo of Sri Lanka, which has been witnessing an economic slump since the beginning of the year, forcing the citizens to take to the streets against the government.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The agitators clashed with the police and forced their way into the President's house and office. Several videos of a crowd entering the mansion have gone viral on social media.
The demonstrators unleashed their anger toward the government inside the President's residence.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The demonstrators unleashed their anger toward the government inside the President's residence.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Reports have emerged that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled the island nation. A source close to the government, however, said that the President was shifted to the Army headquarters.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Reports have emerged that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled the island nation. A source close to the government, however, said that the President was shifted to the Army headquarters.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Several other videos emerged on social media showing huge bags being loaded into a Sri Lanka Navy ship. Local media has claimed that the suitcases were of President Rajapaksa.
Several other videos emerged on social media showing huge bags being loaded into a Sri Lanka Navy ship. Local media has claimed that the suitcases were of President Rajapaksa.
Meanwhile, bowing to intense pressure to resign after a violent day of protests, the speaker of the country's parliament said Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa plans to step down.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, bowing to intense pressure to resign after a violent day of protests, the speaker of the country's parliament said Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa plans to step down.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Ranil Wickremesinghe has also decided to resign as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. In a tweet, the Sri Lankan PM said," To ensure the continuation of the Government including the safety of all citizens I accept the best recommendation of the Party Leaders today, to make way for an All-Party Government. To facilitate this I will resign as Prime Minister."
Ranil Wickremesinghe has also decided to resign as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. In a tweet, the Sri Lankan PM said," To ensure the continuation of the Government including the safety of all citizens I accept the best recommendation of the Party Leaders today, to make way for an All-Party Government. To facilitate this I will resign as Prime Minister."
Sri Lanka, crippled by a shortage of foreign exchange that has left the country struggling to pay for essential imports of fuel, food and medicine, has been reeling under a severe economic crisis. Its citizens have been facing record inflation, currency depreciation and continuous power cuts for months.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Sri Lanka, crippled by a shortage of foreign exchange that has left the country struggling to pay for essential imports of fuel, food and medicine, has been reeling under a severe economic crisis. Its citizens have been facing record inflation, currency depreciation and continuous power cuts for months.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Many have blamed President Rajapaksa for the present condition in the country, and have demanded his resignation.
Many have blamed President Rajapaksa for the present condition in the country, and have demanded his resignation.