Sri Lanka Speaker has retracted his statement that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was in a neighbouring country
The Speaker said he made a mistake and that the President was in Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, who had earlier claimed that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was in a "neighbouring country" as violent protests spread out against him, has retracted his statement, saying he "made a mistake". The Speaker has now said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is still in Sri Lanka.
In a telephone call with news agency ANI, Mahinda Yapa said, "President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa is still in the country, I made a mistake in the (BBC) interview."
Earlier, the Speaker had claimed that Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa left the country and would be back on Wednesday.
"Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has left the country. He is in a nearby country and he will be back in the country by Wednesday," reported Sri Lanka's NewsWire citing the Speaker.
Meanwhile, an AFP report, citing officials, said the 73-year-old president was flown to an airbase near the main international airport during the day raising speculation he will flee into exile abroad.
Rajapaksa had fled the presidential palace in Colombo under naval protection, shortly before tens of thousands of protesters overran the compound. He took refuge at a navy facility but was later shifted to Katunayake base.
On Monday, Rajapaksa had issued an order from his undisclosed location asking officials to ensure smooth distribution of cooking gas after the fuel-starved country received 3,700 metric tonnes of LP gas.
Gotabaya Rajapaksa is set to resign as the President of Sri Lanka on Wednesday, July 13, after massive protests erupted in the country over the severe economic crisis the country has been facing for the past few months.
Thousands of protesters on Friday forced their way inside the Presidential palace, demanding Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation.
Sri Lanka has been witnessing widespread protests against the government. They have blamed the President for the sharp shift in the country's economy, crippled by a shortage of foreign exchange that has left the country struggling to pay for essential imports of fuel, food and medicine, has been reeling under a severe economic crisis.
